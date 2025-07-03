Power partnership sees Consultiv Utilities secure membership with the Charity Retail Association and launch charity collaboration

South Tyneside-based utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities has announced a new membership with the Charity Retail Association (CRA), the body designed to encourage growth, innovation and recognition within the charity retail sector.

Made up of more than 450 charities of all sizes around the UK, the CRA provides services geared towards best practice and improvement in charity retail. As a newly registered Corporate Member of the CRA, Consultiv Utilities is well placed to support nearly 9,000 charity shops to manage energy contracts and reduce environmental impact.

In addition, the utility broker has launched a new initiative which will see every new energy contract secured with a charity shop result in a financial contribution to the work of Clothing Collective – a charity dedicated to providing clothing sustainably for people in need.

Clothing Collective distributes The Charity Shop Gift Card to people in need at foodbanks, night shelters and other support services in order to access essential clothing at a nationwide network of charity shops. Here, gift cards are turned back into vital funds for the shops’ good causes.

Image: Liam Barrett, Partner Channel Business Development Manager (left) and Paul Smith, Managing Director (right).

Consultiv Utilities’ Managing Director, Paul Smith, comments,

“Working with the Charity Retail Association allows us to align our day-to-day work with Consultiv Utilities’ core business values. As a corporate member, we believe that we can help charity shops around the UK save money on their bills – which means more shop profits go towards charitable causes – and reduce environmental impact.

“We are committed to donating to Clothing Collective every time a CRA charity decides to work with us. This represents a rare opportunity to have a positive impact on all fronts. It also complements the Employee Charity Giving Scheme we run internally at Consultiv Utilities. This company-wide salary sacrifice initiative incentivises staff to give generously by aligning donations with perks such as additional annual leave and great prizes.”

Anna Pashley, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the Charity Retail Association, says,

“We are pleased to have Consultiv Utilities join us as Corporate Members, connecting with our charity members and showing support for the charity retail sector. It’s a sector that not only raises vital funds for charity but also benefits the environment, promotes social inclusion, upskills volunteers and boosts high-street footfall.”

Chief Executive Officer at Clothing Collective, Antony Wroe, adds,

“The ethos at Clothing Collective is all about tapping into existing resources to help make a difference. We already partner with the Charity Retail Association by means of having access to all their shops nationwide accepting The Charity Shop Gift Card which we provide, so we are thrilled to be invited to link up with Consultiv Utilities.

“We will gain additional financial benefit from the partnership which, in turn, will feed back into the charity shops own good causes, whilst helping support us to provide access to clothes to those in need within our communities.”

Lee Fellows, Managing Director of The Charity Shop Gift Card added,

“We’re thrilled that both Clothing Collective and our charity shop partners benefit from this first-of-a-kind reward scheme, that means more people get access to clothing with the dignity of choice whilst giving charities an income boost.