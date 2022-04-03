Now the business has set up a new outlet in the heart of South Shields – and founder Andy Campbell said it has already proved a hit with customers.

Andy Campbell outside the new shop on Ocean Road in South Shields.

The brand sells the caps, hoodies and t-shirts inspired by the town, and Andy told the Gazette how supportive the local community has been since it opened on April 2.

““The new shop offers a much better catchment area than our previous one, especially given that there will be more footfall and we have seen that already on Saturday and today (Sunday, April 3),” said the dad-of-three.

"The support so far has been great, it has been quite humbling to see how enthusiastic everyone has been about us opening so it has been a good start.

"Our neighbours have also been really welcoming to us and there is a really good community feel here on Ocean Road.”

The shop will sell products inspired by South Shields.

Andy also hopes that the new store location can develop the business even further as it appeals to a new range of clientele by being on Ocean Road.

He added: “We’ve been looking how we can create some new products that are more beach orientated given the new location.

"We’re now looking forward to the summer and things like the music festivals in Bents Park or Great North Run day – they give us opportunities that we didn’t really have at Prospect House in terms of trade.

Andy hopes that the new location for the shop will attract a new range of customers with an increased footfall.

“There is some potential in creating some rain shower ponchos for the music events as you can never predict what the weather will be like, plus the B&Bs and guest houses mean that we can look at the tourist/souvenir market for the first time.”

The opening times will be 10am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, with extended hours of 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

The business will still keep a workshop at Prospect House.

The new shop will be open daily on Ocean Road.

