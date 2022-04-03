Hopes new Jarrow football facilities will encourage more people to get active

Tia Sinclair.

In November 2021 the Gazette reported how the Government had awarded £536,161 to Perth Green CS and South Tyneside Council by the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation to install the new pitch.

Tia Sinclair, from Jarrow, a member of the Conservative party, said the improved facilities were much needed, and she hopes they will encourage more people to get active.

“Too many communities across the UK do not already have access to the high standard of local sports facilities that they need and deserve,” she said.

“Woman's football has taken off over the past few years so this investment will encourage more women to take up the sport, get active, improve their fitness and meet new people in the process.

“Access to high quality facilities and increased participation can be transformational – this investment in grassroots sport will improve physical and mental wellbeing and bring our communities together.”

“Growing up in Jarrow, I felt there was a lack of activities available in the area, so it’s encouraging to see more opportunities for young people becoming established - which will also keep young people off the street and inspire positive lifestyle choices.

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: “We are ramping up UK government funding to improve access to high quality sports facilities for the underprivileged and underrepresented across England.”