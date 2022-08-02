Shipping container company expands into South Shields offering self-storage options for customers

Parsons Containers Group has opened a new U Hold The Key self-storage site in an industrial site on Wilson Street, South Shields.

The new unit in South Shields will allow the company to meet increasing demand for container self-storage from businesses and customers in the area.

The new U Hold The Key site, which is almost 0.75 acres in size, has the capacity for around 100 self-storage containers ranging in size from 6ft mini, 8ft handy, 10ft standard and 20ft large containers, suitable for a wide range of storage requirements.

Storage units at Wilson Street

The self-storage unit offers 24/7 access for customers and benefits from key fob access via electronic security gates and CCTV security cameras.

Ean Parsons, CEO of the Parsons Containers Group, said: “We have opened the new U Hold The Key South Shields site at a time when there is a continued surge in demand for container self-storage. We identified the site as a key strategic location to serve customers across South Tyneside some time ago and I am delighted that it is now open.

"Wilson Street is ideally placed for trades people needing a secure storage container for stock and equipment, and this need is reflected in the advance bookings that we took ahead of opening. We look forward to replicating the success of our other U Hold The Key self-storage sites at our new home in South Tyneside.”

U Hold The Key currently offers self-storage containers for a variety of commercial and domestic needs.