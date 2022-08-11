Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey Tough who works at Boldon Asda and Mavis Maughan from South Shields Asda, both serve as community champions on behalf of the supermarket chain in South Tyneside.

And for the last 10 years they’ve worked together to do good in the community.

Now the pair are celebrating raising £17,800 which has been put back into the community to help support local causes.

Asda community champions Tracey Tough and Mavis Maughan presenting cheques

The team at The Charles Young Centre in South Shields received £8,000 to help renovate their main hall and entrance to make the centre more accessible to users.

The centre provides support for older people and people with disabilities, as well as providing meals and entertainment.

Boldon Community Association received £9,800 to help renovate their sports hall to make it more accessible to families.

The centre offers a wide range of support sessions and activities to local people, bringing together the community.

Mavis (right) and Tracey (left).

Tracey said: “Me and Mavis have worked with the centre for over 10 years and one of the things we do with the Foundation’s help is provide a free Christmas dinner and party for older local people.”

Tracey added: “We work together in our local community and work closely with these groups so we know what a difference this will make.”

The grants are part of Asda’s Foundation’s investment of £750,000 in 60 local community groups and charities across the UK.

The aim is to transform community spaces and places after customers said the cost-of-living crisis impacted their social and community interaction.

Tracey and Mavis marked a decade of working as community champions earlier this year.

The pair work closely together on numerous projects and fundraisers in the area around their two stores, and say they are proud of the help offered to local charities, schools and groups.