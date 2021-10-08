South Shields beauty professional takes home top award

Jill Butler, of the Aesthetic Expert clinic and training centre in South Shields, was named as Enhancement Specialist of the Year at the annual North East Beauty Awards, a glamorous event held at the Grand Hotel in Newcastle to recognise “champions of the industry”.

More than 200 leading beauty and health professionals gathered from across the region to celebrate their success. The awards showcase doctors, dentists, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and spas among others.

Jill first qualified as a Registered General Nurse in 1981, and is the permanent cosmetic injector at the Charlotte Terrace clinic which opened in 2002. She provides genuine expertise and continuity of care.

Jill Butler of the Aesthetic Expert Clinic with her latest industry award.

The clinic, which trains people who are already medically qualified, has won a string of awards.

Jill herself was also Aesthetic Clinician of the Year at the 2019 ceremony. The clinic was named best dermal filler and anti-wrinkle training centre at the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards 2021.

They were also the winners in the Training Provider of the Year category at the Global Health and Pharma awards 2021, with other accolades besides.

A delighted Jill said: “I’m so pleased that the award has been kept medical as there are so many non-medical people out there giving treatments.

Jill Butler of the Aesthetic Expert Clinic in South Shields.

“I was very pleased and surprised to win and I couldn’t have done it without the clinic team, Lee Jameson the clinic manager, as well as my friends and family.

“And of course, I’m very grateful to our students and loyal patients.”

A spokesperson for The North East Beauty Industry Awards, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality.

Award winner Jill Butler, right, with colleague Monique Wild at the North East Beauty Awards ceremony.

"These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”