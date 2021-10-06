Jarrow MP Kate Osborne met the boys and girls of Jarrow Dynamos and made her own contribution to the team’s £10,000 target figure.

The money is to pay for a visit to the Netherlands in June 2022 where they are scheduled to play teams from other parts of Europe. In July 2021 they won the Blackpool Youth Tournament.

Parents have been proactive and set up a GoFundMe page, had car boot sales, held race nights, raffles, tombolas and one grandparent has made and sold jams and chutneys.

There are nine players in the squad which competes in the seven-a-side form of the game. Each player is sponsored by a local company.

The youngsters are enjoying their football even more after being forced to stop playing for so long due to the pandemic.

Ms Osborne has given her backing to the team and went along to meet them and answer their questions.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Jarrow Dynamos Under-10s at the weekend. It is great to see young people actively enjoying group sport again after such a difficult period. The coaches and parents play a marvelous role too.

“The Dynamos are currently raising funds for a trip to the Netherlands next year and I would encourage people to sponsor them if at all possible!”

Clare Pitcher, whose son Ben plays, thanked the MP and said: “It’s all for the kids. Their little faces when they play are just amazing. They’re a lovely little team and it’s a mini Euros for them. It’s a dream for them at their age.

“If they get there the opportunity is going to be unreal. This will be an amazing opportunity and a fantastic experience for them especially after all of the disruption to their little lives the last 18 months.”

Anyone wishing to help out can visit their GoFundMe page. They also have a bonus ball competition worth £1200 in electronic prizes which can still be entered through their Facebook page.