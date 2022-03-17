South Shields creative firm expands into larger offices

A South Shields creative technical firm company is expanding into bigger premises after a number of significant project awards in 2022.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:40 pm

Creative technical consultancy, db Show Control and Automation Ltd is expanding into a second 900 sq ft unit at One Trinity Green to accommodate this growth after winning a number of new contracts.

The South Shields based firm creates robust and elegantly engineered Show Control solutions, primarily for the entertainment and leisure sector.

Some of its clients include the world’s leading theme parks, event production companies, and museums. Recent projects and clients include Disneyland Paris, Universal Studios, and Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Craig Pow Chong, Director of Engineering and David Birchall, Technical Director and owner of db Show Control and Automation.

Read More

Read More
South Tyneside IT company launches free app to help displaced and separated Ukra...

David Birchall, technical director and owner of db Show Control and Automation said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding due to further significant project awards and the ever growing demand for our services.

“Our job is to create immersive experiences through the creative use of technology and controlled systems – it’s very unique and extremely fulfilling, as we often take a project right through from the initial creative concept to a delivered working system.

“We work within an exciting and unique market and everything we create, design and build is made right here in South Shields then exported worldwide.”

Craig Pow Chong, Director of Engineering added: “We’ve worked on some fantastic projects over the last few years and watching our concepts come to life alongside the audience is wonderful. We want to show people in the North East that engineering jobs like this exist and the opportunities are endless.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South Shields