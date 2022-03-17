South Shields creative firm expands into larger offices

Creative technical consultancy, db Show Control and Automation Ltd is expanding into a second 900 sq ft unit at One Trinity Green to accommodate this growth after winning a number of new contracts.

The South Shields based firm creates robust and elegantly engineered Show Control solutions, primarily for the entertainment and leisure sector.

Some of its clients include the world’s leading theme parks, event production companies, and museums. Recent projects and clients include Disneyland Paris, Universal Studios, and Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Craig Pow Chong, Director of Engineering and David Birchall, Technical Director and owner of db Show Control and Automation.

David Birchall, technical director and owner of db Show Control and Automation said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding due to further significant project awards and the ever growing demand for our services.

“Our job is to create immersive experiences through the creative use of technology and controlled systems – it’s very unique and extremely fulfilling, as we often take a project right through from the initial creative concept to a delivered working system.

“We work within an exciting and unique market and everything we create, design and build is made right here in South Shields then exported worldwide.”

Craig Pow Chong, Director of Engineering added: “We’ve worked on some fantastic projects over the last few years and watching our concepts come to life alongside the audience is wonderful. We want to show people in the North East that engineering jobs like this exist and the opportunities are endless.”

