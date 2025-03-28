Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields design company is set to bring jobs to the borough.

Katy Sue Designs has acquired Cosmic Shimmer and Red Rubber Stamp from Creative Expressions, which will see it bring manufacturing operations to the North East.

The purchase includes all manufacturing equipment, product rights and remaining stock - with Katy Sue now producing the entire Cosmic Shimmer range, along with red rubber stamps, from its South Tyneside base.

Cosmic Shimmer has long been a favourite for card markers, mixed media artists and beyond.

The acquisition will see Katy Sue create new local jobs and expand its award-winning UK manufacturing operations.

Katy Sue is set to create more jobs in South Tyneside following its acquisition of Cosmic Shimmer. | Other 3rd Party

Susan Balfour, CEO of Katy Sue Designs, has stated that the acquisition is a huge opportunity for the South Shields-based company.

She said: "I would like to wish owner Colin all the best as he retires from the craft industry and thank Managing Director Lysanne for all her help over the last few months putting this deal together.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to bring the Cosmic Shimmer brand and manufacturing up to South Shields.

“There is a huge opportunity to develop it into its full potential and I can’t wait to get started.”

As part of the transition, Katy Sue will be taking on a new facility in South Tyneside for Cosmic Shimmer manufacturing, while red rubber stamp production will be integrated into its existing South Shields factory.

Susan added: "We are proud to be expanding in South Tyneside and creating more high-quality manufacturing jobs locally.

"As a company recently recognised in the UK Government’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World awards, we’re fully committed to growing our regional capabilities."

Katy Sue has stated that it will continue to evolve the Cosmic Shimmer range by taking input from customers and retailers globally.

The brand will work with both in-house and external designers and announcements are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the addition of new jobs to the borough.

Cllr Meling commented: “This is fantastic news for Katy Sue Designs and South Tyneside.

“We’ve watched Katy Sue develop rapidly from a small homegrown start up into a fantastic award-winning business that has expanded rapidly and now sells products all over the world.

“This new acquisition will have such a positive and direct impact on our borough, creating local jobs for local people.

“The company is thriving, and I wish them all the success with their current and future plans.”

For more information about Katy Sue, visit: https://katysuedesigns.com/.

