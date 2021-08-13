South Shields FC announces sponsor for new main stand as work progresses on ‘transformative’ facilities

Work is progressing on the new stand, which now has a sponsor

The new stand will seat more than 900 spectators and feature executive boxes, a large new bar area, a new club shop, a boardroom and other facilities.

Now the club has announced the ‘transformative’ new main stand will be sponsored by CEFO Group, namedthe CEFO Group Stand, with the company’s branding taking pride of place throughout it.

How the new CEFO stand will look.

South Shields FC chief executive Lee Picton said: “We are hugely grateful to John and the entire team at CEFO Group for the incredible support they are providing to us.

“They have invested in our long-term vision for the club on and off the pitch and we are excited to see how the relationship can develop in the coming years.

“It’s terrific to see a business supporting the club this way, particularly in the current climate, and we cannot wait to welcome supporters into the CEFO Group Stand at the earliest opportunity.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank CEFO Group, CFS and all of our amazing sponsors and partners for the support we continue to enjoy.

“We are proud of the relationships we have developed and continue to develop, and it is backing such as this which will allow our great club to flourish in the years ahead as we seek to deliver on our ambitions.”

An independent private equity investment company, CEFO Group specialises in the acquisition and development of existing businesses, as well as the creation of new enterprises.

Its portfolio includes companies in sectors including engineering, fabrication, offshore, maritime, automotive, construction and cybersecurity.

CEFO Group CEO John Wood said: “As a group, we are embedded in the North East.

“Our fabrication and engineering division, CFS, is based just a few miles away from the club with the managing director, Darren Carlisle, being a lifelong fan of the club, and we are delighted to support community football here in South Shields.

“South Shields FC and CEFO Group share many similar values and ambitions and we are proud to adorn our name on the club’s new main stand.”