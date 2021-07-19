South Shields FC release 3D flyover showing how stadium will look after ambitious project is complete

Plans to redevelop part of the 1st Cloud Arena, off Shaftesbury Avenue, were approved by South Tyneside Council in May 2021.

The plans included two new supporter stands with a total of 1,402 seats to replace a number of existing covered supporter standing and seating areas.

South Shields FC (SSFC) announced at the weekend that delays meant the project would not be ready for the start of the league 2021-22 season on August 14 – but adding it would be ‘worth the wait’.

How the new stands will look

Now the club has released a CGI tour of how the new stadium will look from all angles, including a look indoors at the bars, shop and other spaces inside.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are delighted to provide supporters with a greater insight into the new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena after a virtual flythrough of the facility was released.

“Construction work on the stand, which will seat more than 900 spectators, began in June.

“Earlier this week we explained that the project had been hit by some significant challenges and unforeseen issues, and would unfortunately not be operational for the start of the league season on August 14.

“However, we hope the release of this video will whet your appetite further and provide an even more significant indication of just how much we have to look forward to when the stand is completed.

“This project is a transformative next step for us which will benefit our club greatly for what we hope will be many years to come.

“It simply would not be possible without your support and we would like to thank every Mariner who has played a part in our progression to this stage of our development. We have an exciting journey ahead.”

The club said that work on the project has been delayed by ‘significant challenges and unforeseen issues’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans who have bought a season ticket in the new stand will be contacted by the club and offered a temporary solution while the work is being completed.

