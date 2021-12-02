South Shields' Horsley Hill Post Office celebrates move to nearby Premier Store and shares plans to better support the community
A South Tyneside post office has celebrated moving to a new, larger location, where it hopes to better serve the community and give them the option to choose shopping locally.
Horsley Hill Post Office, in Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, has moved to the nearby Premier Convenience Store and celebrated their official opening on Saturday November 27.
The move comes due the postmaster’s lease expiring and the opportunity to move the branch into more modern premises.
To celebrate the move, the store held an opening ceremony with goody bags, food and giveaways for customers.
The shop is run and owned by Jagraj Singh, 26 who has been involved with the store since he was 17.
Speaking about the benefits of the move, he said: “We’ve been really really excited for the move and for the customer reaction. Being able to offer people more of what they want is great for us and them.
“I think this move will massively benefit the community by giving them more reason to shop locally rather than going to big supermarkets or having to go further for local produce.”
The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5.30pm – an extra five hours a week on a Saturday afternoon.
Despite the decision already having been made to move the branch, the Post Office says it would still like to hear the views of local people on the access and the service offered at the new location.
The consultation will close on December 21 and customers are able to make their comments during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk – using the branch code 420329.