South Shields Indian restaurant Zeera wins award at national curry competition
An Indian restaurant in South Shields have been crowned winners at the 2021 English Curry Awards.
Zeera Indian Cuisine on Ocean Road attended the 10th English Curry Awards at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC on Monday October 18 and were crowned Best Team of the Year.
The English Curry Awards 2021, which recognises the the hard work and efforts of local businesses, saw around 350 guests attend and was hosted by presenter Tommy Sandhu.
The South Shields team were shortlisted for the award last September and hoped to “make South Shields proud”.
Shah Choudhury, director of Zeera Indian Cuisine, along with his brothers, who are head chef and second chef at the establishment said: “This was a whole team effort and all of the blood, sweat and tears has made it worth it.
"All the effort we went to, helping those less-fortunate and health care essential staff during the pandemic, make this award all the more worth-while.”
The awards aim to highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools as several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure that smaller businesses from across England were also recognised.
Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.
“We were very happy to welcome the guests and celebrate with them. Congratulations to all finalists and winners!”