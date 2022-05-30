South Shields pet centre creates dog-friendly guide to the town highlighting places perfect for pooches

Pets2Impress, based at Mitre Place, in South Shields, marked Dog Friendly Day on Sunday May 29, by creating a guide for the town's dog owners of where they can go with four-legged friends.

The guide highlights all local businesses that are dog friendly as well as local vets and the town’s best dog walking sports.

Pets2Impress wanted to make the guide for both locals and dog lovers visiting the town and also as a way to support other local businesses.

Pets2Impress Director, Tim Jackson

Director Tim Jackson said: “As a dog owner myself, I am always looking for places to be able to take my dogs with me and I thought this guide would be great for South Shields residents but also anyone visiting our lovely little town.

"As times are very difficult for many small businesses with the rise in cost-of-living etc I also hope this guide will encourage dog owners to visit local businesses to help them during these difficult times”.

“South Shields is an extremely dog friendly town with many local businesses now being dog friendly. South Shields citizens are also extremely lucky to have so many local walks to be able to take their dog on.”

The dog friendly guide to South Shields

The guide includes walking spots such as North Marine Park, Bents Park and Cleadon Park as well as local businesses such as Hive Coffee Company at Jarrow Hall, and the Beach Club Diner and Minchella in South Shields.

Pets2Impress was launched by Tim, a registered and qualified veterinary nurse, in 2008 and offers 1-1 dog training, dog daycare, pet sitting, dog walking and grooming.

Tim added: “Dogs enjoy going to new places and it can offer a wide range of benefits, including new sights, smells, and sounds for your dog to explore and even the chance to meet new friends. I hope this dog friendly guide will encourage owners to explore further with their dog and see some of the beautiful places South Shields has to offer.”