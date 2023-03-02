Sinia Jazwi, landlady at The New Cyprus Hotel on Chichester Road, will mark her birthday with punters in a bid to raise vital funds for The Charlie and Carter Foundation (CCF). A charity set up parents Sarah and Chris Cookson following the deaths of their sons Charlie and Carter to provide financial aid for parents of children with limiting conditions.

Having raised money for the charity before the foundation is close to Sinia’s heart as she aims to help support families following tragedies or difficult circumstances.

Although the invite is always open to the public this year she’s opened the invite to former Sunderland AFC player and current South Shields FC manager Kevin Phillips after his recent trip to the pub where he enjoyed one of the pub’s own special cocktails a ‘Cyprus Special’.

Landlady Sinia Jazwi with punters Christopher Harvey and Lewis Courtney

Sinia has a whole host of entertainment lined up in the pub on Sunday, March 5, and looks forward to punters joining her celebrating her 39th birthday whilst raising money for an important cause.

The line-up for the day includes crazy bingo, a performance from singer Mea Deen, a performance from a fire eater and a DJ set.

For anyone looking for a bite to eat Alchemy smoke and fire will be there from 1pm until 8pm to serve up food.

Super Kevin Phillips in The New Cyprus pub

Speaking ahead of the event Sinia said: “I am very excited for Sunday. Customers have been talking about it all February and say they are excited for it.

"Some have even put holidays in at work for the next day so they can have the Monday off.”

Next year Sinia will celebrate her 40th birthday and has already promised it will be a ‘huge one’.

Sinia has asked for no gifts for her birthday but a donation to CCF if you can to help raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Some of Sinia’s previous charity events have seen her raise money for departments at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital and South Tyneside Hospital.

