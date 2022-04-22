South Tyneside building firm announces new senior appointments

Castle Building Services, headquartered in Hebburn, has appointed Ben Fawcett as procurement director and Andrew Heron as commercial manager.

Ben has been with the firm for eight years stepping up from purchasing manager and Andrew who joined the company in 2020 previously held the position of senior quantity surveyor.

As well as its Hebburn site the company also has offices in offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Teesside and Leeds with a total of 134 staff members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Management team at Castle Building Services

Last year Castle Building Services recorded a £30million turnover. The company is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of high-quality engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Ben said: “This is the first time the company has appointed a procurement director, highlighting the growth and development we are experiencing and the pipeline of work that we have on the order books.

“Going forward, I will be involved in business strategy and assessing ways to continually improve our processes and procedures. It is an opportunity for me to gain a deeper insight of the business and to assist my own development.”

Andrew added: “Being appointed commercial manager and being asked to sit on the senior management team highlights the progression paths at the company. I am looking forward to building my team and passing on knowledge to my colleagues.

“The opportunities are there to develop your career if you have the right mindset, are committed and work hard.”

Ben and Andrew’s appointments follow a recent promotion in the business as Andrew Dawson was promoted from commercial director to managing director.

He said: “Ben and Andrew have the capability and knowledge to help really develop and improve the business. I know they will really step up and embrace their new roles.