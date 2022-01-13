South Shields firm JC Events has fought back from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and is winning contracts across the UK, thanks to a grant of £1,250 from Open North Foundation.

The money has been made available thanks to North East businesses who want to help others recover from the affects of Covid-19. The money will be used towards the hire of a new van.

The company, based at One Trinity Green, was doing well before the virus broke out, designing and manufacturing exhibition stands and conference layouts, as well as supplying audio and visual services, props and room dressings for a range of clients in the public and private sectors.

Jacqui Chapman, who owns JC Events, with her cheque from Open North Foundation

Jacqui Chapman, who owns the business, realised she would have to adapt quickly if she was to continue her business.

Taking advice from the business support team at South Tyneside Council, she devised a strategy which included developing virtual events, introducing a range of Safetouch products designed to prevent the spread of bacteria and also manufactured PPE equipment in the fight against Covid 19.

Alongside that, she looked at potential grant support and was made aware of funding available through the Open North Foundation, set up in July 2020.

Jacqui said: “I very much appreciated the support I received from South Tyneside Council and others, such as my financial advisor, who brought to my attention the potential grants available through Open North Foundation. I was fascinated to learn that it was not a government-backed initiative, but that it was a spontaneous and truly inspirational response from fellow business people to help their own during one of the most catastrophic periods in modern Britain. The fact that this initiative came out of the North East made it all the more impressive.

“I am delighted to say all areas of our business are now operating at full capacity, we are once again working across the UK and we are most grateful for the £1,250 grant that allowed us to hire a van and so give us an additional resource during this time.”

The company is now back and track and is recruiting staff.

