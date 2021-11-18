South Tyneside College, located in the heart of South Shields, is on board as a backer of this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

The college is a leading centre of educational excellence offering students a first class and rewarding experience during their learner journey.

With foundations reaching back to 1861, the College offers industry leading, educational programmes, created by combining high quality teaching with a modern vocational curriculum responsive to the skills' needs of the learners and employers.

Mo Dixon, new principal of Tyne Metropolitan College.

Mo Dixon, Principal, South Tyneside College and TyneMet College said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting the awards again this year and celebrating the amazing achievements of people in our local area. These awards are a fantastic way to recognise the amazing people of South Tyneside. We are very proud to be part of it.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is sponsors including South Tyneside Council, JML, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.

This year, the hunt to find worthy winners for awards, which included Fundraiser of the Year, Child of Courage, Covid Hero, Community Champion and Child of Achievement, attracted a bumper list of nominations.

Judges have drawn up the shortlist which will be revealed soon and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 15.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Watch out for more details coming soon on which of a fantastic field of entries has made it to the shortlist.

