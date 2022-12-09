South Tyneside food hygiene: Latest food hygiene ratings for local businesses released

South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments in the standards of their food hygiene operation.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

South Tyneside businesses which have received a new food hygiene rating

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE33:

Gallo Nero - 4 Chichester Rd, South Shields, NE33 4AF - Rated four stars on October 20.

NE34

Spice Ocean - 71 Lake Ave, South Shields, NE34 7AY - Rated three stars on November 1.

Spice Station - 149 Prince Edward Rd, South Shields, NE34 8PL - Rated five stars on November 15.

NE35

Boldon School Canteen, Compass Group UK & Ireland - New Rd, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9DZ - Rated five stars on September 29.