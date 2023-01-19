South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments in the standards of their food hygiene operation.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

South Tyneside businesses with new hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE31

A number of local businesses have received new food hygiene ratings

Elmfield Social Club - Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, NE31 2ED - Rated four-stars on December 5.

NE33

Westoe Golden Chippy - 58 Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 4NA - Rated four-stars on December 13.

Armstrong’s Bar - Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BQ - Rated five-stars on January 6.

Burger Bar - 10 Mile End Road, South Shields, NE33 1TA - Rated three-stars on November 10.

NE34