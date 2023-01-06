South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments in the standards of their food hygiene operation.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

South Tyneside businesses with new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE32

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratings range from zero-five stars

Tino's Cafe - 152 Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, NE32 4DU - Rated five-stars on December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow Happy Garden - 48 Staple Road, Jarrow, NE32 3QL - Rated three-stars on December 1.

NE33

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orangegrass Thai and Oriental Cuisine - First Floor, 7 Mount Terrace, South Shields, NE33 1PN - Rated three-stars on November 29.

El Tio - 172 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ - Rated three-stars on November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NE34