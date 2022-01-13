South Tyneside law firm bound for bigger office as part of expansion plan
A South Tyneside solicitors is making the move to a new premises next week as part of its expansion plan.
South Shields law firm, PGS Law LLP, which is currently based in two neighbouring offices at Waterloo Square and Coronation Street, will be moving on January 17 to a new premises.
The company will move into Law Court Chambers, at the Denmark Centre, in Fowler Street - the former base of Yorkshire Bank.
It is hoped the new office will give the firm a chance to grow its business, take on new staff and provide a better experience for its clients, as well aid the regeneration of the town centre.
Bill Dryden, managing partner at PGS Law, said: “Moving to a new, more spacious building, where we will all be under one roof, will allow us to increase the services currently on offer and pool our knowledge to provide a level of legal expertise our clients will truly benefit from.
“It is our intention to hire a new wills and probate practitioner, as well as administrative staff in the new premises, continuing in our commitment to the growth in the area.
“Our investment in this new office, together the plans of the council, show that we believe South Tyneside is a place to live, grow, and do business. We cannot wait to welcome clients old and new.”
The business currently has five partners, including Bill, its wills, probate and trust specialist and notary, who is also joined by Tony Ward, who deals with their clients’ litigation and personal injury issues.
Keith Swan and Ian Farrer both work on residential and commercial property and Carolyne Hargreaves heads up the family law division.
The business currently has 24 employees, but hopes that by the end of the year it will have increased that with an additional six employees.
Bill added: “By working with the public and the businesses we serve at PGS Law, we see this move as an opportunity to expand our good work within the region and become even more involved with what matters most to our clients and their communities.”