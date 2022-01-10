Cash boost for South Tyneside food banks
Three food banks in South Tyneside are to receive a £500 cash boost to help them post-Christmas following a decision by councillors.
East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) approved allocating the funding to Hospitality and Hope, the Key 2 Life project and Hebburn Helps at its latest meeting.
The cash comes from funding available to the CAF for community projects and schemes in the 2021-2022 financial year, with £375 coming from Cleadon Park’s allocated pot, £375 from Harton’s and £750 from Horsley Hill’s.
The funding comes after ahead of the meeting councillors asked if the forum could consider donations to the food banks, given the current situation they face.
Cllr Alexander Donaldson, chair of the CAF, said: “We realised that the three food banks of course would have been very busy over Christmas.
“We thought in January, after the Christmas and new year, they’re obviously going to be pushed for funds, so this is a very worthwhile idea to contribute from the CAF.”