Cash boost for South Tyneside food banks

East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) approved allocating the funding to Hospitality and Hope, the Key 2 Life project and Hebburn Helps at its latest meeting.

The cash comes from funding available to the CAF for community projects and schemes in the 2021-2022 financial year, with £375 coming from Cleadon Park’s allocated pot, £375 from Harton’s and £750 from Horsley Hill’s.

The funding comes after ahead of the meeting councillors asked if the forum could consider donations to the food banks, given the current situation they face.

Cllr Alexander Donaldson, chair of the CAF, said: “We realised that the three food banks of course would have been very busy over Christmas.