South Tyneside marine services ‘legend’ receives national Lifetime Achievement Award

A former marine engineer who created a multi-million-pound company operating globally from a single slipway in South Shields has been honoured with a national Lifetime Achievement award.

Jarrow-born Harry Wilson MBE, founder of UK Dock Marines Services, was presented with the award at a gala dinner held in London by Family Business United (FBU) to recognise leaders who had made unique contributions to their sector.

And while a total of 11 business leaders in all from around the country were recognised for their efforts, it was Harry who took home the Supreme Champion award for 2025.

Making the presentation, FBU’s Paul Andrews said: "Harry’s legacy is one of enduring impact, from bringing his three sons into the business to fostering a multigenerational family-led enterprise.

Jarrow's Harry Wilson, (centre), receives his Lifetime Achievement award

“He truly epitomises what family business is all about, having given decades of meaningful contribution, leadership by example and unwavering service.

“A legend. A giant. A fantastic pioneer for the marine sector and truly deserving of a Family Business Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harry’s sons, UK Docks directors Chris, Gary and Jonathon, were among the guests cheering him on as he went up to accept the award.

“I was a bit overwhelmed, to be honest,” said Harry. “But I was delighted.

Harry Wilson, UK Docks Marine Services founder and transformative influence in the industry.

"To be recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award is deeply humbling.

“I've always believed in the potential of the British marine industry and the people who work in it, and this honour is a tribute to every shipbuilder, engineer and apprentice who keeps our country afloat, and to the family and colleagues who have helped shape UK Docks into what it is today."

Harry was just as delighted to see the company win the Family Business of the Year Award for the North of England and Northern Ireland earlier in the year, and also the national Community Support and Involvement Family Award, while coming runner-up to the overall national winner.

Family is important to Harry, who will celebrate 60 years of marriage to Audrey later this year, and is proud to see the company now passing down through the generations.

Centre stage - Harry Wilson receives his national Lifetime Achievement award in London.

The 83-year-old’s three sons are all heavily involved in the development of the company, while in the next generation, Harry’s grandsons Ewan and Lewis are in the early stages of their engineering careers with the company.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside my three sons for the past 30 years, building up UK Docks between us, and it couldn’t be in safer hands right now,” he said.

“The three lads have got a collective experience, wisdom and togetherness which is probably unparalleled in the marine industry.”

Harry began his career as an apprentice engineer in shipyards across the North East, learning the fundamentals of marine engineering on the Tyne, embarking on a career at sea before returning to the shipyards.

His career flourished with senior leadership and management roles where he shaped strategic decisions across multiple UK ship repair yards, and in 1992, he launched his own company - UK Docks Marine Services, on River Drive.

What started from that single slipway on the Tyne has grown into a nationally and internationally recognised ship repair and marine services business dealing with commercial and defence contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

During that time, he has overseen expansion to take in dry docks and boatyards on Teesside, Cremyll in Cornwall and Gosport in Hampshire, creating more than 250 jobs, revitalising disused industrial sites and supporting the defence of the UK through the servicing of Royal Navy vessels.

In 2023, UK Docks signed an eight-year contract with the Royal Navy worth roughly £250 million to service and maintain globally, the navy's five Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

Harry said: “I’ve loved building the company and working with my sons for the past 30-odd years but I think the future is very bright for the company in the hands of Chris, Gary and Jonathan.

“We’ve come a long way since 1992, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but in some ways, I’m hoping we're at the start of an even bigger story for the family and for UK Docks.”