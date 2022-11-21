Siobhan Duggan, 39, from Hebburn says she has been “overwhelmed” by the speed her new business has taken off, just weeks after launch.

Based in the town’s Station Road, Station Boutique offers a selected product range of women’s clothing, accessories and footwear from national distributors.

The married mum-of-two got a taste for retail as a teenager while working in a shop and studying to be a teacher.

Station Boutique owner Siobhan Duggan has opened her new shop on Station Road, Hebburn.

After gaining her teaching qualification, she realised her love for retail and won entry to Fenwick’s graduate training scheme, before later moving to national retailer Mint Velvet, where her skills led her into regional management.

But after almost a decade in the role, Siobhan lost her job due to Covid pandemic cutbacks last year, which fired her desire to set up her own shop.

She said: “Setting up my business here has been a real labour of love. I thought long and hard about whether the time was right, but I knew I would look back with regret if I didn’t act now.

Siobhan Duggan opened her new shop after losing her retail job due to the pandemic.

“Business is going very well so far. I had no idea it would generate so much excitement in such a short space of time. I know from experience that people want a quality, stylish product at the right price and that is what I am striving to achieve.

“I sell ladies’ clothing, accessories and footwear, and I’m confident I have something for women and girls of all ages and sizes.”

Siobhan says fellow retailers have also given their backing since opening up her business.

Inside new clothes store, Station Boutique.

She added: “Other retailers have been very supportive, I’ve received a huge amount of positive feedback. I've been struck by just how strong the sense of community is between retailers, customers and the people of Hebburn - I’m delighted to be part of that.

“I’m thrilled to have opened Station Boutique. I’m very much looking forward to the run up to Christmas, and I’ve big plans to offer a new service in 2023.”

Siobhan now plans to employ two part-time staff members, and is also looking for a Sunday assistant.

For more information visit stationboutiquefashion on Facebook and Instagram.

A huge range of products are on offer.