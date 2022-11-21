Police were called shortly after 11pm on Saturday (November 19) to a report of a four-vehicle collision in John Reid Road, in South Shields.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed a section of the road while enquiries were carried out.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured following the incident, but pictures show extensive damage to the cars involved.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving, but he has since been released under investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "No one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries in the incident, but an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the “Tell us Something” page on our website, quoting log NP-20221119-1186.”

Emergency services attended the scene.