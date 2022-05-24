The Clifton on Ocean Road in South Shields has won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the second year running – with the first being awarded last year for their support of key workers during the third Covid-19 lockdown.

The Travellers’ Choice Award recognises businesses that earn consistently positive reviews, with winners being among the top 10% of listings on the Tripadvisor website.

Staff at The Clifton are celebrating winning a Tripadvisor Travellors' Choice Award for the second year running.

Liz has told the Gazette how she felt when she found out that The Clifton had won the award again and reflected on how difficult the past few years have been.

She said: “We were ecstatic when we found out that we had won again, we have had a hard couple of years so it is lovely to see our customers continue to appreciate the work that we do.

"It was nice to win it last year on the back of all the work we did supporting NHS staff and key workers during the lockdown however this one is even better given that we have been open for customer reviews.

"Since we won it a couple of weeks ago, customers have been telling us that it is well deserved which is lovely as it is their feedback which has won us this.”

Liz also hopes that the award will help to motivate all of the staff to continue to deliver their high standards and improve the business even further.

She added: “We are always looking to improve the quality of our product and our customer service – quality is our headline.

"Winning the award has been great motivation for our staff, we have employed quite a few new people over the last year so for them to see their work recognised like this is great.

