Businesses in Frederick Street will welcome the community to a festival held in the street celebrating the royal occasion.

Business owners have joined forces to organise the event which they hope to be a huge success, with shoppers and encourage people to come along and enjoy the day.

Sheena Carmichael, a trader in the street who has ran hair salon Jazz for 32 years, is as passionate about the street now as when she first set up shop.

Frederick Street traders are to host a street festival to celebrate the Queens jubilee. From left Cllr Judith Taylor, Sheena Carmichael and Noreen Cooney.

She said: “This event is so important as we are a shopping high street run by family owned business and are proud to promote our street and encourage people to come and see what is here.”

"It has been an exciting challenge to undertake and involving all our brilliant independent and family run businesses.

“The council has been very supportive and we are now full steam ahead.”

Frederick Street traders are to host a street festival to celebrate the Queens jubilee. From left Bonnita Riley, Sheena Carmichael and Cllr Judith Taylor.

Traders in Frederick Street have worked hard to put the event on for the community to get together to celebrate a joyous occasion.

The festival will feature stalls including crafts and activities, a variety of Asian food and a gospel choir singing a mix of multicultural songs.

There will also be open doors at Mark Jensen Fitness, a personal training gym, where anyone hoping to get in shape will be able to have a look around.