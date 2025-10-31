Steel signing marks major milestone for Hebburn’s new Extra Care scheme

Key partners behind the development of a new, 95 home Extra Care scheme in Hebburn have marked a major milestone in construction with the completion of the steel frame.

Representatives from Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, partners behind the £31m scheme, were hosted by lead contractor Robertson Construction North East for a steel signing ceremony at the town centre development.

Guests signed a commemorative steel plaque, which will be incorporated into the completed building as a lasting reminder of the milestone, and were updated on the progress that’s been made since worked started on the scheme in Summer 2024.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council attended the ceremony along with Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence.

Cllr Dixon said: “It’s really exciting to see this development taking shape. The design of this building means it’s right at the heart of the community, with a cafe and other spaces open to the public.

“This is really important to our residents, who’ve told us that they want to be able to live independently for as long as possible, rather than going into residential care.”

When completed, ‘Griffin Court’ will comprise 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed affordable, high-quality homes, designed for those who have additional support and care needs to live independently. 17 of these will be specialist dementia-friendly apartments.

Designed by North East architects JDDK, it will also include a bistro café, which will be open to the general public, and multiple communal lounges and multi-use spaces for activities.

The scheme will be owned and managed by Karbon with South Tyneside Council’s Adult Social Care team supporting with the allocation of the apartments.

Zoey Hawthorne, Group Director of Development at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to be marking this milestone in progress for Griffin Court. The scheme is a fantastic example of what we can achieve through partnership working, providing much-needed new homes that meet the needs of not only of Hebburn residents, but of the wider South Tyneside borough.”

Robertson has extensive experience installing light gauge steel frame systems modern method of construction, particularly in hotel and student accommodation projects.

For a scheme of this size, using this modern method where prefabricated panels are produced off site and delivered to site for assembly, improves the overall efficiency of the build phase.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Celebrating this milestone in the build is an exciting step towards the delivery of this high-quality Extra Care scheme. Our experience in using innovative Modern Methods of Construction allows us to deliver with efficiency, quality and value for our partners, and it’s great to see this approach shaping such a meaningful project.”

The Hebburn scheme is the first of a number of potential Extra Care schemes Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council hope to deliver, to help address the lack of specialist affordable accommodation options in the borough.

The second scheme in the partnership, a 124 apartment Extra Care scheme in South Shields, was given the green light from council planners in August, with work set to start on site in November.

The delivery of both the Hebburn and South Shields schemes will be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

The partnership is supporting Karbon’s delivery of 2,324 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire by 2028, 10% of which will be new homes for people requiring additional support needs.