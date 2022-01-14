Support Local: Some South Tyneside businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers

South Tyneside is fortunate to be home to a range of great independent businesses – from cafes and bars to carpet cleaners and plumbers.

There’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the local businesses they love.

If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Shields Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.

Aromas from Alyssa, South Shields: Recommended by Kimberley Foster

Beach Waves, Ocean Road: Recommended by Eve Brennan

Cardstation, Denmark Centre: Recommended by Diane Hatch and Joy Luther

The Canny Chocolate Company, Henry Robson Way: Recommended by Jen Emmerson and Dawn Walker

Charleston's Coffee House, Mile End Road: Recommended by Ian Lancaster

The Clifton, Ocean Road: Recommended by Scott Carlucci, Lorraine Coulter, Julie Erskine and Alan Watson

East Coast Eco Crafts: Recommended by Lorraine Charlton and Elaine Francis

Fancy That, Whitburn Village: Recommended by Kevin Baines

GetLippy Aesthetics, East Boldon: Recommended by Katrina Barry

Grant Henson Body Transformation, South Shields: Recommended by Genno Davidson and Hayley Dixon

Green Gas & Energy, Jarrow: Recommended by Stephen Wilkinson

Florabunder Florists, Stanhope Road: Recommended by Kerry Lovelle

Foto Couture Photography, Sea Road: Recommended by Vikki Wiliams and Sara Louise Wyatt

Hair @ 116, Westoe Road: Recommended by Gillian Foreman

Harkers MOT, South Shields: Recommended by Carly Miles

Highly Efficient Heating, Whitburn: Recommended by Michelle Rodgers

River 2 Reef Aquatics, Stanhope Parade: Recommended by Alison Wainman

Sanddancer Clothing, Amos Ayre Place: Recommended by Andrew Nesbitt

Sea-Change, Ocean Road: Recommended by Jane Phipps and Herbie Rich

Vadear Beauty, Boldon: Recommended by Kerry Bagley

Williams Carpet Cleaning, South Shields: Recommended by David Benham, Mandi Gallagher, Tracey Myers, Jordan Spottiswood and Laura Young

