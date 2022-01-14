Support Local: Some South Tyneside businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers
Is one of your new year’s resolutions to shop locally and support independent businesses in your area?
South Tyneside is fortunate to be home to a range of great independent businesses – from cafes and bars to carpet cleaners and plumbers.
There’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the local businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Shields Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.
There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.
Aromas from Alyssa, South Shields: Recommended by Kimberley Foster
Beach Waves, Ocean Road: Recommended by Eve Brennan
Cardstation, Denmark Centre: Recommended by Diane Hatch and Joy Luther
The Canny Chocolate Company, Henry Robson Way: Recommended by Jen Emmerson and Dawn Walker
Charleston's Coffee House, Mile End Road: Recommended by Ian Lancaster
The Clifton, Ocean Road: Recommended by Scott Carlucci, Lorraine Coulter, Julie Erskine and Alan Watson
East Coast Eco Crafts: Recommended by Lorraine Charlton and Elaine Francis
Fancy That, Whitburn Village: Recommended by Kevin Baines
GetLippy Aesthetics, East Boldon: Recommended by Katrina Barry
Grant Henson Body Transformation, South Shields: Recommended by Genno Davidson and Hayley Dixon
Green Gas & Energy, Jarrow: Recommended by Stephen Wilkinson
Florabunder Florists, Stanhope Road: Recommended by Kerry Lovelle
Foto Couture Photography, Sea Road: Recommended by Vikki Wiliams and Sara Louise Wyatt
Hair @ 116, Westoe Road: Recommended by Gillian Foreman
Harkers MOT, South Shields: Recommended by Carly Miles
Highly Efficient Heating, Whitburn: Recommended by Michelle Rodgers
River 2 Reef Aquatics, Stanhope Parade: Recommended by Alison Wainman
Sanddancer Clothing, Amos Ayre Place: Recommended by Andrew Nesbitt
Sea-Change, Ocean Road: Recommended by Jane Phipps and Herbie Rich
Vadear Beauty, Boldon: Recommended by Kerry Bagley
Williams Carpet Cleaning, South Shields: Recommended by David Benham, Mandi Gallagher, Tracey Myers, Jordan Spottiswood and Laura Young