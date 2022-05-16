Technology company providing 4G and 5G services takes up new premises in Hebburn as it expands

Trench Networks Limited provides businesses with ‘reliable, secure, and high-performing connectivity solutions’ including 4G, 5G and Fibre.

The firm says using a range of technologies has allowed the company to deliver robust connections to any location.

Well-known construction firms such as ESH Group and Bowmer & Kirkland are among its clients.

Trench Networks Ltd

Trench Networks said it has seen phenomenal growth over the last six months, and as a result it has relocated operations to Monkton Business Park in Hebburn.

Two new salespeople have joined its team in recent months, which bosses say will help the company expand in other sectors including manufacturing and education.

Kevin Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Trench Networks, said: "This is an extremely exciting time for us as we expand into our new office space to meet the extraordinary growth we've experienced over the last six months. We're pleased to join Monkton Business Park alongside likeminded businesses in the IT and construction industry.

"Ultimately, we moved to Hebburn due to it's fantastic transport links, although we offer hybrid working, its central location is great for our employees.

“I am pleased to welcome Sufri and Colin to the team, who will drive the next stage of growth and expansion into new sectors over the next 12 months."