The New Cyprus Hotel is all set to host its own ‘Shields Got Talent’ show showcasing the best talents across the town with the winner bagging a £500 cash prize.

The pub in Chichester Road is appealing for solo or duo acts of any age to register and audition for the show.

Everyone is welcome to take part, whether they can sing, dance or juggle – the show is open to any kind of talent.

Sinia Jazwi's pub is searching for South Tyneside's talent.

The judging panel is already lined up and landlady Sinia Jazwi said they are ready for the people of South Shields to showcase their talent.

“I think it is going to be amazing for the wonderful talent we have in the town to gather and perform amongst friends and family in our wonderful pub,” said Sinia.

"The pub really is the people’s happy place and each week we are getting busier and busier.”

The stage for the talent show

The first heat takes place Friday, June 10 and the second heat Friday, June 17 both at 7.30pm. All entries must be registered by 7pm on June, 17.

The third heat of the show takes place Friday, June 24 and the final when a winner will be crowned takes place Friday, July 1.

Sinia is already thinking about hosting more talent shows, she added: “I certainly will be running another one later on in the year.”