Food Standards Agency inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside businesses four and five star food hygiene ratings after carrying out assessments since February.

A five-star rating is top of the scale and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

When carrying out a visit, the food hygiene officer will check how hygienically the food is handled, the physical condition of the business and how the business manages ways of keeping food safe to eat.

Inspectors also look into the methods of how all the above is carried out as part of their evaluation when giving a food hygiene rating – with an assessment given on the findings.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.

NE31

Red Roof Kids Club, Clegwell and Hartleburn Community Association, Mountbatten Avenue, Hebburn, NE31 2QT – rated five stars on February 10, 2022.

Fit Belli Deli, Central Glen Street, Hebburn, NE31 1AB – rated four stars on February 4, 2022.

NE32

Mamma Sue's Kitchen, Unit 204 Jarrow Business Centre, Rolling Mill Road, Jarrow, NE32 3DT – rated four stars on February 7, 2022.

NE33

South Shields Raw Honey, Unit 304 South Shields Business Works, Henry Robson Way, South Shields, NE33 1RF – rated four stars on February 3, 2022.

The Wok Lab, 378-380 South Eldon Street, South Shields, NE33 5SY – rated four stars on February 3, 2022.

Avides NE LTD, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated five stars on March 21, 2022.

Cake Witchery, 2 Marlborough Street North, South Shields, NE33 4BZ – rated five stars on March 18, 2022.

Milan, 72-74 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD – rated five stars on February 17, 2022.

NE34

AK's Triple Diner, 67 Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, NE34 8ND – rated four stars on March 1, 2022.

Alan Carr High Class Butcher, 153 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PL – rated five stars on March 7, 2022.

Ashley Primary School, Ashley Road, South Shields, NE34 0QA – rated four stars on February 10, 2022.

Costcutter, 18-20 Dickens Avenue, South Shields, NE34 9SY – rated four stars on February 15, 2022.

NE35

Karls Golden Fry, 30 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR – rated four stars on February 7, 2022.

Milk and Sugar Coffee Shop, 27 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR – rated five stars on February 17, 2022.

NE36

George H Pickings, 49 Front Street, East Boldon, NE36 0SE – rated five stars on March 3, 2022.

SR6

Bon Appetit Cafe Deli & Gifts, 37 Front Street, Cleadon, SR6 7PG – rated four stars on February 18, 2022.

