Two local South Tyneside businesses, Susan Spokes Real Estate and The Canny Chocolate Company, are working together to bring a touch of chocolate magic to Harton Village for a special event this December.

On Thursday, December 1, Susan Spokes Real Estate, in Harton Village, will transform into a pop up shop for The Canny Chocolate Company as part of the Harton Village Christmas Fayre.

The fayre is organised by Harton Hub, a collection of business owners in the area working with St Peter’s Church in the village, and people in the community and raises funds for charitable causes.

Kevin Raey with Susan Spokes

Chocolatier Kevin Reay launched The Canny Chocolate company in 2020 and can’t wait to bring some Belgian specialties to Harton.

He said: “We are delighted to have been approached by Susan! To be able to offer a pop up chocolate shop for the evening is such an exciting prospect! All of our chocolate is handcrafted and we use the finest couverture Belgian chocolate. We are hoping to bring a little bit of Bruges to Harton and I am delighted that we can contribute to a fabulous local event.”

Kevin, 27, from South Shields, first launched his chocolatier business in September 2020 after being inspired during lockdown and it has grown to become a hit with the community ever since.

Kevin began running the business online, making all kinds of chocolate treats and now operates from a unit in South Shields Business Works.

Harton Hub was originally formed in order for business owners to give something back to the village, with a long term goal of raising the profile of Harton.

This years event, which will have a Dickensian theme, will feature a night of Christmas markets, carousel rides and an indoor ice rink, getting everyone in the Christmas spirit while also supporting good causes and organisers have promised it will be ‘bigger and better than ever’