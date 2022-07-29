The eight premises in South Tyneside awarded four and five star hygiene ratings in recent months

South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of local businesses and premises four and five-star food hygiene ratings after assessments were carried out in May, June and July.

A four-star rating means that “hygiene standards are good”, while reaching a full five-star rating means inspectors have classified standards as “very good”.

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; along with management of food safety.

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order:

NE31

Arbeia, South Shields

St Lukes Coffee Morning - Awarded 5 stars on July 4.

Hebburn Helps - Awarded 5 stars on May 9.

NE32

Bede’s Helping Hands Food Bank - Awarded 5 stars on June 23.

Shergrill, South Shields

NE33

Shergrill Fish & Chips - Awarded 5 stars on May 27.

The Studio - Awarded 5 stars on May 27.

Ritrovo - Awarded 5 stars on May 19.

Arbeia - Awarded 4 stars on May 5

NE34

Pizza Corner - Awarded 4 stars on July 7.