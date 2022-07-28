South Tyneside summer gigs organisers promise 'increased stewarding' following youth disorder at Dance Revival concert

South Tyneside Council confirmed a number of youths had been ejected from the latest show and apologised to anyone who had been affected by their behaviour.

But with the final outing of the summer programme scheduled for the weekend, music fans are unlikely to see any major changes to arrangements beyond more staff on duty.

Security removing someone from the crowd at the third South Tyneside Festival 2022 gig at Bents Park.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Our current admissions procedure will remain in place for the concert this Sunday.

"Anyone who is visibly under the influence of alcohol will be refused admission as always.

"We will also be increasing searches of those who appear to be under 18 to ensure they are not carrying alcohol into the site.

Extra stewarding is expected for the final This Is South Tyneside Festival gig of 2022 at Bents Park on Sunday.

“Our event teams will be closely monitoring activity to ensure that everyone can enjoy the music in a happy and safe environment.

"We have increased stewarding who will be carrying out mobile patrols and would ask that audience members bring any concerns directly to their attention.”

At one point during the event, DJ act Phats and Small called for medical attention in the crowd, while final headline act Whigfield later pointed out what appeared to be fighting in the crowd.

Headline act Whigfield reportedly pointed out what appeared to be fighting in the crowd.

While priority tickets can be purchased to for early entry, the majority of admissions are free, with concert-goers able to bring their own refreshments.

