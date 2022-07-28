South Tyneside summer gigs organisers promise 'increased stewarding' following youth disorder at Dance Revival concert

Organisers responsible for the series of summer gigs in Bents Park said admission procedures would be reviewed in the wake of trouble which marred Sunday's (July 24) Dance Revival concert.
South Tyneside Council confirmed a number of youths had been ejected from the latest show and apologised to anyone who had been affected by their behaviour.
But with the final outing of the summer programme scheduled for the weekend, music fans are unlikely to see any major changes to arrangements beyond more staff on duty.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Our current admissions procedure will remain in place for the concert this Sunday.
"Anyone who is visibly under the influence of alcohol will be refused admission as always.
"We will also be increasing searches of those who appear to be under 18 to ensure they are not carrying alcohol into the site.
“Our event teams will be closely monitoring activity to ensure that everyone can enjoy the music in a happy and safe environment.
"We have increased stewarding who will be carrying out mobile patrols and would ask that audience members bring any concerns directly to their attention.”
At one point during the event, DJ act Phats and Small called for medical attention in the crowd, while final headline act Whigfield later pointed out what appeared to be fighting in the crowd.
This was witnessed by Shields Gazette readers, with some blaming alcohol and others calling for the existing free entry policy to be reconsidered in response.
While priority tickets can be purchased to for early entry, the majority of admissions are free, with concert-goers able to bring their own refreshments.
The festival, which has returned following a two-year hiatus forced on it by the coronavirus pandemic, kicked off earlier this month with former Pop Idol Will Young headlined the seafront concert in Bents Park.
The following week saw X Factor favourite Ella Henderson joined on stage by the South.
Sunday's (July 31) gig is due to close the festival with a celebration of the 80s in the form of funk and soul icons Shalamar and pop group The Fizz.