Beach Accountants founder Gavin Spencer with some of his team.

Beach Accountants, which is based at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park, has already created four new jobs after a successful 12 months for the business, its headcount to 16 and following a 25% rise in turnover last year.

Underpinning this growth has been a raft of new clients and increasing demand for its ‘digital-first’ services.

This follows the company making a conscious effort to digitise its operations – offering an alternative to more traditional accountancy methods.

Gavin Spencer, founder and director, said: “We saw a real shift towards digital accounting and made a strategic decision in 2019 to become a digital-first practice.

“It not only meant we could provide a more responsive service to our clients, but also help them grow and be more environmentally friendly by slashing costs and their carbon footprint.”

He added: “It also means we can provideupdates on their financial performance in real-time, which is something our clients really seem to value.”

The firm is also a signatory of the South Tyneside Pledge.

Launched in 2022 by South Tyneside Council, the pledge encourages businesses in the borough to work more collaboratively by sharing best practice, support one another, help grow the local economy and create opportunities for local people.

Gavin added: “From beach cleans to planting hedgerows, cutting down on paper and signing the pledge, we’ve made great strides in becoming a more responsible, sustainable business.

“In the North East, we often have to work that little bit harder compared to other areas of the country. There’s a great business community in South Tyneside and the number of organisations that have signed the Pledge is a great example of that.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “We are thrilled to see Beach Accountants continue to invest in the borough and create opportunities for local people.