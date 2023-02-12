‘The right person for the job’ Nexus appoint new manager for Shields Ferry

It has been announced that Nexus have appointed a manager to oversee the day to day running of the iconic Shields Ferry service.

The newly created role of Customer Services Operations Manager has been given to Mandy Francis, who has 28 years of public customer relations experience working for Tyne and Wear Metro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her role, Mandy, who is from North Tyneside, will manage the ferry as well as local bus interchanges. She will be based from the Ferry’s operational quarters in South Shields.

Mandy Francis, Customer Services Operations Manager.

Speaking of her appointment as manager, Mandy said: “It’s a huge honour for me to become the new manager of the Shields Ferry.

“This newly created role will give me the chance to manage the Ferry, as well as local transport interchanges, in what is a brilliant new challenge for me after almost three decades working for Metro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ferry is an iconic and historic feature of life on the River Tyne, providing an essential link between the communities of North and South Shields. I really can’t wait to get started.

“We have a brilliant crew and I’m really looking forward to working with them to steer the Ferry service into the future, continuing our strong patronage recovery in the post Covid-19 era.

“The Ferry has always played a big role in the community and I am hoping to continue that during my time here.”

Nexus, the public body which owns and operates the Shields Ferry are delighted to have Mandy accept the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of customer services at Nexus, John Souter said: “She brings an enormous amount of customer service experience with her and was absolutely the right person for the job.

“What we have created is a new role with the dual responsibility of managing the Shields Ferry as well as the local transport interchanges which Nexus manages.