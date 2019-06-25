Training provider in South Shields bids to get more than 100 people onto the road to work
An employment and training provider in South Tyneside is offering support to scores of unemployed people in the borough.
TEN North East Ltd is – over the next nine months – aiming to put 120 local people through its Wise Steps programme.
Wise Steps helps people in Tyne and Wear to transform their lives, with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and the European Social Fund.
The project provides one to one specialist support to those on the pathway to work.
TEN North East is a Wise Steps coaching partner from its office in at South Shields Business Works, in Henry Robson Way,South Shields.
The 120 will include unemployed people, those living with disabilities, ex-offenders and lone parents.
All participants will receive one to one support from a coach for 18 months which will focus on removing any barriers to work through social inclusion activities, life skills, confidence building and skills development.
Activities can also include ICT training and personal money management.
Gillian Hepplewhite, lead Wise Steps coach, said: “We are delighted to have recently been awarded funding to extend the programme until 2021, as I feel that we have made a real difference with the work we have delivered in the community.
“It’s so rewarding to see the journey people go on, from gaining confidence and developing new skills to ultimately finding employment.
“The aim of Wise Steps is to help transform the lives of the people who need it most and this is the same ethos that we share at both at TEN North East and Groundwork South and North Tyneside.”
She added: “If anyone is interested in joining the programme, I would urge them to get in touch with our team as the support really can make a difference to your life.”
The programme starts on July 1.
TEN North East has managed and delivered employment and training services in South Tyneside for 25 years.
In 2018, it joined Groundwork South and North Tyneside as a division of employment and skills.
For further information on the Wise Steps programme at TEN North East, call 0191 427 2790.