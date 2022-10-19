Tyne Tunnel's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who opened the crossings, by donating 100 trees across the North East

The Tyne Tunnels, which were both officially opened by The Queen, have gifted 100 trees to be planted in urban areas and schools to benefit future generations as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The Queen officially opened the first Tyne Tunnel in 1967, and when she opened the second Tyne Tunnel in 2012, she planted an oak tree at the entrance to the Northbound tunnel, in South Tyneside.

The very same spade used by Her Majesty has helped plant the first three TT2 trees, an oak tree outside the TT2 offices in Wallsend and two North East schools.

The Queen planting an oak tree at the Tyne Tunnels in South Tyneside, in 2012.

TT2’s CEO, Philip Smith, said: “The Queen has a very special place in our hearts and the team wanted to do something to honour her memory. The trees will be a lasting tribute to her extraordinary service to her country, and her people.”

One of the schools included was Percy Hedley School in Forest Hall, where an apple tree was planted.

Lou Horsefield, Head of Fundraising and Engagement at The Percy Hedley Foundation said: “We are delighted that TT2 has given us the opportunity to plant trees at two of our schools, in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad