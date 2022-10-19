Thug who forced terrified woman to jump from third-storey window is caged after being arrested in South Shields

Joseph Johnson fled from Durham Constabulary officers after forcing a terrified woman to jump from a third-storey window in a bid to escape his frantic attack – but was arrested at an address in South Shields.

Johnson threatened the woman – who was holding her ten-month-old baby at the time - with two knives during the incident on February 19.

He caused an injury to her stomach, repeatedly hit her in the face, and threatened to kill her after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

In a bid to escape, the petrified victim left the baby in the property and jumped from the bedroom window, falling more than six metres onto the ground below.

As she lay injured, Johnson dragged the woman back inside, where she managed to break free and run to a nearby witness for help.

Held in the cells after being arrested in South Shields, the 25-year-old lunged at an officer’s Taser, grabbing it from its holster, before aiming it at the officers and threatening to pull the trigger.

The officers were able to lock Johnson in his cell and negotiate with him to drop the weapon, which he did after a few minutes.

Fugitive Joseph Johnson was traced to South Shields

Johnson, of Marske Grove, Darlington, was charged with several offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent, making threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

He initially admitted the firearms offences but denied causing GBH and making threats to kill. However, after several hearings he eventually pleaded guilty to the facts and was jailed for seven years and three months at Teesside Crown Court.

Investigative Officer Heidi Weir, from Darlington’s Safeguarding Team, led the investigation.

“Johnson is a dangerous individual who put his victim in so much fear by the level of violence he used that her only hope of survival was to jump from a third-storey window,” she said.

“This could have been fatal but thankfully she survived - albeit with serious injuries – and was immediately helped and supported by nearby residents.