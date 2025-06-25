We’re honoured that UK Docks has been recognised for a leading family business award

UK Docks has claimed the North’s Family Business of the Year Award on night of national success.

South Shields-based UK Docks Marine Services has won the North of England, Family Business of the Year 2025 award at a prestigious presentation night in London.

The national event, organised by Family Business United, saw businesses from all over the United Kingdom competing for the honour of being recognised as those with families at their heart.

And UK Docks founder, Harry Wilson MBE, now in his 80s, travelled to the finals held in the Royal Geographical Society building in South Kensington, with his sons and company directors, Chris, Gary and John, to enjoy the awards they entered for the first time this year.

The company, based in River Drive, emerged as the winners of the North of England (Northern Ireland) Family Business of the Year award ahead of fellow North finalists like the English Lakes Hotels and Penningtons Tea and Coffee from Cumbria and a string of top entrants from the Manchester area.

But to their surprise, they also won the national Community Support and Involvement Family Award and came runners-up to the overall national competition.

From left: UK Docks' Chris, Harry, Jonathan and Gary Wilson with their two awards. | Other 3rd Party

Jonathan Wilson, UK Docks managing director, said: “It was a great event and venue with a good mix of businesses from all sectors.

“The award meant a lot to us, not just to receive the recognition but to have achieved it as a family.

“The second award came as a total surprise to all of us, and to get two awards and be runners up for the supreme national award was beyond expectation.”

The company has won a string of awards since being founded in South Shields on a single slipway on the River Tyne in the early 1990s.

Now, it has bases at the former Smiths Docks on Teesside, Gosport in Hampshire, Cremyll in Cornwall and operates globally, serving and maintaining commercial and military vessels across the world, though it retains its headquarters in South Shields.

And across the years of progress, the Wilson family has worked hard to ensure that team spirit and togetherness have been maintained across its centres.

Paul Andrews, managing director of Family Business United, which celebrates the sector, said: “Family businesses are the engine room of the UK economy and UK Docks Marine Services is a family business entrenched with family values, a rich history and invested in the communities in which they operate, which resonated with the judges.

"As a multigenerational family firm with a strong family presence throughout, three generations currently working together, they also have a long-term commitment to charity and community."

Jonathan added said: “Over the years, we've developed and expanded the business and grown together as a family through many challenges and milestones.

“What keeps us going is our commitment and passion for marine engineering and how far we can develop the business.

“Since starting the business, Harry and with the integration of his sons over the years, have built a strong family bond that extends across all our varied business activities.

“Our dedication to stability and progress, coupled with and supported by our deep belief in ourselves and each other, has allowed us to overcome failures, successes and everyday challenges.

“That sees us thrive in our ever-changing industry and market environment.

“Our passion for our company and shared bond, strong work ethic, has allowed us to create not only stability for our family but also secure employment for many others.

“From employees to subcontractors and suppliers, our commitment to their success reflects the values that define our business.”

UK Docks picked up the North of England (Northern Ireland) Family Business of the Year award and the Community Support and Involvement Family Award. | Other 3rd Party

Paul Andrews stated UK Docks deserved all the recognition they received at the national awards night, and he was not surprised to see them feature in three separate awards.

"They are a very strong business financially, committed to giving back and making a positive difference and showing strong attributes in all areas of their submission," he commented.

"The passion and bond of the family, together with their strong work ethic, have allowed them to create secure employment for many others, in a sector which, without the drive of their chairman to revive ship repair and reopen yards, when so many others were closing, stood them in good stead.

"They are a great British family business that embodies all of the values that these awards were set up to recognise, strong family values, a real sense of purpose backed by grit, determination and entrepreneurial spirit and deserve all the accolades that winning this award affords them."

You can find out more about UK Docks by visiting: https://www.ukdocks.com/.

