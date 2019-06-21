Young Ambassadors with HRH Prince of Wales at the Prince's Trust Youth Can Do It event, London

Megan Patrick, 29, from South Shields, who set up the brow and beauty bar Brow Wow in 2015, was invited to meet HRH The Prince of Wales, at the Prince’s Trust Youth Can Do It event in London on Wednesday, June 12.

Brow Wow was one of 10 businesses - and one of two from the North East – to be invited to the special showcase event to share her story with some of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and HRH himself.

Megan Patrick meets HRH Prince of Wales at the Prince's Trust Youth Can Do It event, London

“He was really down to earth and friendly and not what I expected,” said Megan, who is a Young Ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

“He was making jokes and saying he will continue to come to these events and meet young people as long as he still has his marbles, which I thought was funny.”

Megan set up her brow business through the charity’s Enterprise programme, which provides a week-long intensive course covering all aspects of running a business, and successfully secured a grant from the Enterprise Fellowship to help get it off the ground.

From a mobile salon, Megan went on to open her first premises in Low Fell, Gateshead and a second on Charlotte Terrace, South Shields.

Megan Patrick meets HRH Prince of Wales at the Prince's Trust Youth Can Do It event, London

She is now looking to open a flagship store in Newcastle City Centre, and take her brand to other cities.

“When I did the course I was unemployed and had to leave dance college move back home to South Shields,” she said.

“I knew I wanted to set up a business, but didn’t know where to start.”

“I’m really proud to be a young ambassador for the trust, it allows me to give something back and I hope that one day I can be in a position to give something back to the trust financially to help other young people.”

