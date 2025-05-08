Alan Campell MP: Commemorating VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week across our nation events commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a commemoration which fewer and fewer people are still able to share their stories and experiences. I attended, as part of the Government, a service in the presence of the King in Westminster Abbey. It was a reconstruction of a procession to the Abbey by the then House of Commons when, at the suggestion of the Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Members of Parliament gave their thanks for the deliverance of victory.

It was appropriate then that last week the Government announced a new approach to supporting veterans called VALOUR, backed up by £50 million of support. VALOUR will give easier access for veterans to essential care and support, a response in part to the cutting in 2022 to 2024 of armed forces champions in jobcentres and the consequent rise in the number of veterans left to rely on universal credit.

A number of VALOUR regional support centres will be opened - bringing charities, service providers and local government together to help veterans deal with issues like housing, employment, health and welfare. It won’t be just about dealing with their problems it will be about exploring with them their skills and experiences they have as public servants which leaves them with much to offer once their military service has finished.

On VE Day we commemorate our greatest generation and the debt of gratitude we owe. But that debt extends to former and current servicemen and women who serve our country with pride and for whom VALOUR means a brighter future.