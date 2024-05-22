Chorus group Tyneside A Cappella.

Money raised from concert will help North East communities

Bruce Springsteen and Abba are among music legends to get an a cappella makeover from two accomplished choirs in a charity fundraising concert.

Wearside-based chorus singers Compass Acapella are joining forces with the Tyneside A Cappella choir to raise funds for the charity Support and Grow North East.

The event, organised by the Tynemouth, Whitley Bay District Soroptimists, takes place at the stunning St George’s church in Cullercoats, North Tyneside, on Saturday, June 1.

Musical directors Peter and Susan Jones.

This fun-filled evening aims to raise much-needed funds for the Shiremoor-based charity which has a mission to combat poverty, health inequalities, and social isolation in deprived communities across North Tyneside and Northumberland.

Louise Jones, CEO of Support and Grow North East and a Poverty Truth Commissioner for The North of Tyne Combined Authority, emphasised their commitment to empowering individuals to help communities to thrive.

“We are grateful to the Tynemouth, Whitley Bay District Soroptimists for organising this event to help us raise funds and awareness of what we do,” says Louise.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Peter and Susan Jones, the musical directors of both a cappella groups, and all the members of the two choruses who will ensure everyone has a fantastic time.”

Featuring songs spanning several genres, the audience will enjoy music from iconic artists such as Queen and Simon & Garfunkel, as well as modern hits from Take That, Coldplay, Elbow, The Boss, Abba and many more.

The evening begins at 6.45pm with opportunities to purchase drinks and raffle tickets for fabulous prizes. The concert will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, with all profits benefiting Support and Grow North East.