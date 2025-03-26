Claire Gibbons appointed as general manager of Weardale Heritage Railway

Weardale Heritage Railway has appointed Claire Gibbons as its new General Manager, making her the first female to lead the historic line.

Claire, who joined the railway three years ago as Senior Community Liaison Officer, has been instrumental in establishing relationships with local residents, businesses, schools, and community groups, ensuring the railway remains at the heart of the region.

She will oversee the railway’s continued development, focusing on enhancing its heritage tourism offering and working towards the restoration of passenger services to Weardale. These efforts will create employment and training opportunities while boosting tourism and economic regeneration in the region.

Spanning 18 miles from Bishop Auckland to Eastgate, and operating 16 miles between Bishop Auckland West and Stanhope, Weardale Railway is a heritage line that connects communities while celebrating County Durham’s rich railway history.

Claire Gibbons with Sentinel Locomotive

Rescued from administration by The Auckland Project in 2020, the railway has since benefited from over £3 million in investment, including essential repairs and infrastructure improvements. Operational heritage services and events on the Weardale Railway have been revived - including afternoon teas, wine and cheese trains and the popular Santa Express.

Claire said: “The Weardale Railway is a real hidden gem, and I’m thrilled to be leading it into an exciting future.

“When I first joined three years ago as Senior Community Liaison Officer, I knew little about trains, but working closely with them and even a chance to drive one, I was hooked. I can’t wait to work with the community continuing to deliver fantastic events and experiences that showcase everything this beautiful railway has to offer.”

With 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway (S&DR200), Claire will lead a series of celebrations, including community clean-ups, the planting of 200 bulbs at each station, and 200 native trees and shrubs along the route. The Weardale Railway will also welcome rail tours as part of The Railway 200 Special, including journeys from Carnforth and London Kings Cross to Stanhope in autumn 2025.

As part of its growing visitor offering, Weardale Railway also provides hands-on driver experiences, giving rail enthusiasts the chance to take the controls of its Sentinel Locomotive, a 1993 Daw Mill workhorse, boasting 325 brake horsepower, an 8-cylinder Rolls Royce engine, and a 1,500-tonne hauling capacity.

As featured on BBC Two’s Robson Green’s ‘Weekend Escapes’, the experience includes expert instruction, a six-mile round trip through stunning Weardale landscapes, and a commemorative certificate to mark the occasion.

The Weardale Railway is part of The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination through its unique collection of heritage attractions, galleries, and gardens.

Visitors can explore Auckland Palace, the Spanish Gallery, the Mining Art Gallery and the recently opened Faith Museum, along with its extensive gardens and Deer Park.

Visitors with a Bishop’s Key Plus can also enjoy 10% saving on Weardale Railway. Find out more here: https://aucklandproject.org/unlimited-pass/ and https://www.weardale-railway.org.uk/