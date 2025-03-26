Easter Egg appeal gets a boost from local firms

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive Viv Watts with some of the Easter Eggs distributed at Sunderland Royal Hospital last year with healthcare assistant Helen Hudson.

People in South Tyneside are backing the Gazette’s appeal to make Easter special for thousands of needy youngsters.

There are now 23 drop off points in the area where readers can give a little cheer for needy youngsters this Easter – by buying an extra chocolate egg and leaving them at the collection sites.

These will then be collected and distributed by the charity Hope 4 Kidz to organisations which support children who are struggling to overcome long-term illness, disabilities and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Last year, your generosity saw over 3,000 chocolate eggs – worth over £6,500 – donated to the annual appeal.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, said: “People have been amazingly supportive of our appeal over the years.

"Since the appeal started 14 years ago, 31,000 children have received Easter eggs, valued at over £100,000 – and with 23 drop off points in the area this year, we can, once again, make Easter special for thousands of children who desperately need a lift.”

She added: “People in Sunderland have been amazingly supportive of our appeal last Easter – and we are, once again, asking for your help.

"The need is there. We already have 49 organisations and three hospitals on our wish list of places where children need an Easter boost and, with your help, they will get it.

“Please buy an extra Easter egg this year and leave it at one of the drop off points."

The collection points in South Tyneside are at Asda, South Shields; Café Mio, in Sunderland Road; Morrisons, South Shields, and The Gym Group, in Crossgate, South Shields.

The Easter Egg Appeal is being run in conjunction with the Gazette’s sister paper, The Sunderland Echo, and there are collection points at Hayes Travel, in Vine Place; Barclays Bank, in Fawcett Street; Hayes Travel, at The Bridges: Houghton Sports & Wellness Centre. the HSBC Bank, at The Bridges; Maxim FM, Morrisons at Doxford and Seaburn; The Northeast BIC, Peter Heron, in Fulwell; Poundland, at The Gateway Retail Park, in Newcastle Road; Sainsburys in Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way; Santander Bank, Sunderland Yorkshire Building Society, The Hub Washington, TSB Sunderland and Virgin Money, in Fawcett Street.

Gazette print editor Ian Arkle said: "It is great to see so many local firms volunteering to be drop off points and other businesses doing their own collections among their clients to support our appeal.

"There is no doubt we are all living in very difficult times at the moment but I know the people of South Tyneside will do all they can to bring some cheer into the lives of local children who need a treat.”

*The last date to make donations at collection points is Monday April 14.

Hope 4 Kidz collect and distribute the eggs in the weeks running up to the deadline.

*Organisations who would like to be supported by the appeal, businesses which can provide a drop off point or organise a collection, can contact Hope 4 Kidz at [email protected] or call 0191 514 2497.