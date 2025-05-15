Estates Roofing Ltd Celebrates Milestone Year with Unwavering Commitment to Excellence

Estates Roofing Ltd, a leading roofing company based in the North East of England, proudly marks a significant milestone this year, celebrating continued growth and a steadfast dedication to redefining roofing standards. Since its inception in 2017, the company has been synonymous with quality workmanship, transparency, and exceptional customer service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating from its headquarters at Unit 4D, Glover Industrial Estate, Spire Road, Washington, NE37 3ES, Estates Roofing has built a reputation for delivering top-tier roofing solutions across Sunderland, County Durham, Newcastle, Gateshead, Teesside, and surrounding areas.

A Customer-Centric Approach

At the heart of Estates Roofing's success is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's ethos revolves around providing a seamless and positive experience for every client, from the initial inquiry to project completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

This dedication is reflected in numerous 10/10 customer reviews, praising the team's professionalism, quality of work, and clear communication.

Leadership and Vision

Under the leadership of Director Daniel Sanderson, Estates Roofing has cultivated a team that embodies the company's core values: excellence, passion, attention to detail, and integrity. The team's collective experience of over two decades in the roofing industry has been instrumental in establishing the "Estates Roofing Way," a commitment to delivering superior service and craftsmanship.

Community Engagement and Growth

Beyond roofing services, Estates Roofing actively engages with the community, sharing insights and updates through platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook. The company's transparent communication and dedication to customer education have fostered trust and long-term relationships with clients.

Looking Ahead

As Estates Roofing continues to grow, the company remains focused on its mission to bridge the gap between sole traders and larger roofing companies, ensuring personalized service without compromising on capacity or quality. With a vision to expand while maintaining its core values, Estates Roofing is poised to redefine roofing standards further in the years to come.

https://estatesroofing.co.uk/