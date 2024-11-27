EVA Women's Aid 'delighted' to be funded by Morrisons Foundation
The donation will be used to complete the renovation of one of the charity’s safe houses, ensuring that the accommodation is a secure, but pleasant home for women fleeing domestic abuse.
Pam Wilkes, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Middlesbrough, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.
The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.
Richinda Taylor, CEO of EVA Women’s Aid said: "We are delighted that Morrisons have chosen to support EVA Women's Aid as part of their 125 Year Community Spaces Fund. This means we can complete some essential repairs and maintenance work to one of our Safe Houses, meaning women fleeing abuse can be safely and comfortably accommodated as they start their 'cope and recovery' journey.
“Domestic abuse affects every part of a victim's life and having somewhere safe to live is a key issue for many of the women we work with. We are very grateful for your support"
Pam Wilkes said: “It was a pleasure to present a cheque for £8,000 to EVA Women’s Aid after my nomination was chosen from the Morrison Foundation’s 125 Years Community Spaces Fund.
“The donation was greatly received and will help towards a the renovation of the charity’s facilities to provide counselling sessions for young ladies who have suffered violence and sexual abuse. It will make such a difference to their lives, offering a safe, secure and comfortable environment where they can start their road recovery.
“I’m proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to help in such a meaningful way”