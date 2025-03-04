Garden designer, TV presenter and horticulturist Adam Frost to open Heighley Gate Garden Centre on March 8th

We are delighted to announce that Adam Frost will cut the ribbon at 10 am and officially open Heighley Gate Garden Centre on Saturday March 8th. Adam will also be giving a FREE talk on all things gardening in the centre for all those that attend at 11am. Adam Frost is a landscape designer, gardener, television presenter and inspirational speaker. He is renowned for his award-winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and for presenting on BBC Gardeners’ World

Heighley Gate Garden Centre is back blooming just in time for spring! Now under new ownership with British Garden Centres, the store is excited to announce its opening on the weekend of March 8th and 9th and invite local gardeners and residents to come and explore the brand-new store.

The UK’s largest family-run garden centre group acquired the former Dobbies site in Morpeth in January and has been working hard with the existing and new members of the Heighley Gate team to restock and reopen the store and restaurant, turning it into the gardening destination in Northumberland and beyond.

Grand opening and launch event – 8th/9th March

Adam Frost will cut the ribbon and open Heighley Gate Garden Centre on March 8th

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be done by Adam Frost and take place at 10:00 am on Saturday 8th March. Be one of the first 100 customers through the doors and you'll receive a special goody bag filled with gardening treats!

Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day, signing people up for our exclusive Family Card scheme, which unlocks a world of benefits and special promotions. Heighley Gate Garden Centre will be open until 6:00 pm on Saturday, so come along and explore the fantastic range of plants, tools, and gardening essentials.

The celebrations continue on Sunday, March 9th, with doors open from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm. There will be another 100 goody bags up for grabs for the first customers!

If you sign up for the Family Card this opening weekend, you can enjoy a fantastic 10% off everything in the garden centre. Plus, look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals on a wide selection of garden centre products including 3 for £10 on Erin Compost.

Visitors to the new Heighley Gate Garden Centre will discover a world of exciting changes, including an expanded selection of plants, sundries, and gardenware, including the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, exclusive to British Garden Centres. The team has also been working with new and existing concessions to bring you a better shopping experience with everything you could need for your garden all under one roof, with an incredible selection of products for your home and garden as well as expert team members on hand to share their knowledge and advice in all departments.

Confirmed concessions include Pavers, Cotton Traders, Weird Fish, The Works, Solid Sheds, Golf, DAMART, Regatta, Julian Charles, Menarys and TIGI with some new ones to come in May.

The restaurant has also been revitalised so shoppers can indulge in a delicious meal with a more comprehensive and tastier menu and a BRAND NEW carvery now on site.

Jordan Beck, Centre Manager at Heighley Gate Garden Centre said: “We're absolutely thrilled to be reopening our doors to the Morpeth residents and establishing ourselves as a garden and leisure destination for Northumberland again. The team has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is perfect for our customers. We can't wait to welcome everyone back and share our passion for gardening with them.”